'I haven't heard from my friend since 1944'

A World War Two veteran described how he has not heard from a friend for 75 years and still does not know what happened to him.

John Wintle joined thousands of people around Wales in remembering those who have lost their lives in battles and conflicts.

In Bangor, he told the story of "Lofty Aled" who joined up at the same time as him and introduced himself with a pillow fight.

Mr Wintle last saw him in Antwerp in 1944 and is planning to travel to France to try and find his name on a war memorial there.