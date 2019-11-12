Cancer patient gets revolutionary gene treatment

Media player
"I'm unlucky to need it but I'm lucky enough to be approved by the panel," says lymphoma patient John Davies.
The 71-year-old from Blackwood has become the first in Wales to start on a revolutionary new genetic treatment for blood cancer.
His blood will be frozen in Amsterdam, then modified in the United States before being transfused next month.
