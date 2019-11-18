Video

A £30m museum planned for Cardiff Bay aims to be only the second place in the world to use immersive 3D technology.

The Museum of Military Medicine (MMM) plans to move from Hampshire and re-invent itself.

It wants to use the technology, called Deep Space, to offer 2D and 3D visuals, exploring science, medicine, art and history.

Alongside exhibitions and "immersive" visitor experiences, the visual room could also be used to train doctors.

We took a trip to see how the technology is being pioneered at the Museum Of The Future in Austria.

Filmed and edited by Geraint Thomas