The completion date for widening part of the Heads of the Valleys road has been pushed back for the second time this year.

Work between Gilwern in Monmouthshire and Brynmawr in Blaenau Gwent started in 2014 and should have finished next month.

But the Welsh Government said it was "reviewing the project with a view to complete it at the end of 2020".

Resident Elspeth Hill said: "A lot of people will just stay in because they're too frightened to use their cars."

It comes after people living on Maesygwartha Road said cars had been scraped and walls hit by large lorries.