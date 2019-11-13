'Girls are better than boys at football'

Video

There are only 370 girls' football teams in Wales compared to 3,438 for boys, so Wales' Football Association is pushing to have 20,000 registered girls' players by 2024.

Its trust has introduced the initiative Huddle to get girls aged between five and 12 into football.

Football development manager Katy Evans said it was "bridging that gap between having a taste and joining a club to play competitively".

Young participants said they liked playing football, and girls were better at the sport than boys.