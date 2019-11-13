Media player
Lack of opportunities in Butetown, says community leader
It is a stone's throw from the Senedd, but this area of Cardiff suffers from a "lack of opportunities", a community leader has said.
Elbashir Idris, 24, who volunteers for inner-city youth and community groups in Butetown, said people had degrees but were not able to put them to use.
"Essentially I want my community to have the same amount of opportunities as everyone else," he said.
13 Nov 2019
