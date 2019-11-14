'My parents couldn't afford football boots'

Media player
Project donates football and rugby boots to struggling families
A man who wore donated boots a size too big as a child is helping families who struggle to buy new ones.
Carl Bradley from Neath set up The Boot Room after he overheard a mother say she was not sure her son would be back to play football because she could not afford to buy him bigger boots.
Mr Bradley has collected more than 100 unwanted pairs of used football and rugby boots to donate to families who need them.
He said the initiative means a lot to him after being in a similar position when he was 15.
14 Nov 2019
