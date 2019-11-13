The people behind Extinction Rebellion protests
Extinction Rebellion: 'I'm really scared about what the future will hold'

Sian Stephen and Hugh Thomas have both taken part in Extinction Rebellion protests.

Ms Stephen said she was "really scared about what the future will hold" for her two young children and wonders why other people "aren't acting".

Mr Thomas said he would do "whatever it takes", including going to jail, in order to secure a better future for his four-year-old grandson.

Video journalist: Nick Hartley

