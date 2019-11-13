Video

Nearly 2,000 assaults on emergency staff have been recorded a year after tougher sentencing for assaulting emergency workers was introduced.

The maximum sentence for assault against emergency staff doubled from six to 12 months in prison.

It also means judges must now consider tougher sentences for a range of other offences - including grievous bodily harm and sexual assault - if the victim is an emergency worker.

Gwent Police officer Vinny Mair says he knows it is not a case of "if" he will be assaulted - rather "when".

He was one of nearly 300 officers in the Gwent force assaulted since January.