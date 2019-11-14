Video

Do you know who Owain Glyndwr was? Or where in Wales our slate comes from?

These visors to St Fagans National Museum of History were quizzed on their knowledge of Welsh history.

It follows a report that said "must-have" historical topics should be taught so Welsh school pupils know "our national story".

A Welsh assembly committee heard there could be inconsistency unless there was more specific guidance under the new curriculum, which begins in 2022.