Blanket of snow causes disruption in Wales

Wales snow: Weather warning brings disruption for drivers
Snow has been falling in parts of Wales, leaving vehicles stranded and some roads impassable.
A Met Office yellow weather warning for snow was issued for 11 of Wales' 22 counties, but ended at 10:00 GMT.
A yellow warning for rain covers 13 counties and is in place until 23:45.
BBC Wales weather presenter Derek Brockway said "a huge swirl of low pressure" was causing the unsettled conditions.
14 Nov 2019
