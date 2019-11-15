Media player
Cardiff Islamic State jihadist wants to return to the UK
A man who left Cardiff to join the so-called Islamic State group has said he blames himself and wants to return to the UK.
Aseel Muthana, 22, went to join his brother Nasser in Syria when he was 17.
He is now being held prisoner in a Syrian jail and says he wishes to return to the UK because then he would have rights.
Mr Muthana said there was "too much vengeance, too much rage, too much anger" with Islamic State.
15 Nov 2019
