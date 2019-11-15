Women not standing for parliament 'due to threats'
Hillary Clinton has said "a number of people" have told her about women not standing for Parliament in the general election because of threats they received.

She was speaking at Swansea University, leading a discussion panel on adversity faced by women.

The former US secretary criticised the "heavily misogynistic" atmosphere online.

