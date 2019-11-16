City’s shopping arcades ‘a point of difference’
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Independent shops celebrated for City of Arcades Day

Cardiff's shopping arcades are to be celebrated with a special day.

The inaugural City of Arcades Day on Saturday aims to promote shops, many of which are independent.

Traders in Cardiff's arcades tell us the pleasures and pitfalls of running a business there.

  • 16 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Retail theatre: A new era of shopping?