Would you be happy to pay for school breakfast?

Video

Primary school children in Wales are entitled to a free breakfast but six councils apply some charges to parents.

Carmarthenshire council has just started asking parents for a £1 donation in a bid to raise £50,000.

Gwynedd, Monmouthshire and Wrexham councils all charge for childcare between one hour and half an hour before the start of breakfast clubs, while Powys and Ceredigion councils said the same charges could be applied and vary between schools.

The Welsh Government said "on no account" could any costs be applied to any aspects of free breakfast clubs.

Would you be happy to pay for your child’s school breakfast club?