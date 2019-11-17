Video

A couple who doused their neighbour with water in a ongoing dispute have been slapped with a restraining order after admitting assault.

Retired ambulance officer Harold Burrows was left soaked by Hellynne and Barry Lee in the incident in June.

Mr Burrows was clearing debris washed on to his drive by the pair at his home in Denbigh, north Wales.

But the husband and wife - both 72 - then turned their hosepipe on their neighbour.