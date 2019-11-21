Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Education 'the way out for many' says valleys teacher
Education should not be a political football as it is essential to the wellbeing of young people, an award-winning teacher has said.
Allison Pope, who teaches in Cwm, Blaenau Gwent - one of Wales' most deprived areas - believes it should be non-political.
Ms Pope said it was "the way out" of poverty for young people living in communities where there are few jobs or prospects.
-
21 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window