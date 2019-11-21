'Education should not be a political football'
Education 'the way out for many' says valleys teacher

Education should not be a political football as it is essential to the wellbeing of young people, an award-winning teacher has said.

Allison Pope, who teaches in Cwm, Blaenau Gwent - one of Wales' most deprived areas - believes it should be non-political.

Ms Pope said it was "the way out" of poverty for young people living in communities where there are few jobs or prospects.

