Powys council: Woman 'degraded' by bottom slap at meeting
A woman who was slapped on the bottom by a fellow councillor said she she felt "degraded" and "like a farm animal" after the incident.
Emily Durrant, a Green Party councillor for Llangors in Powys County Council, was slapped by independent councillor Edwin Roderick.
Mr Roderick also tried to threaten colleague Emily Durrant not to pursue a complaint against him.
He has been suspended from Powys council for four months after a tribunal, and will also undertake training in relation to his breach of the code of conduct.
20 Nov 2019
