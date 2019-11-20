Video

A woman who was slapped on the bottom by a fellow councillor said she she felt "degraded" and "like a farm animal" after the incident.

Emily Durrant, a Green Party councillor for Llangors in Powys County Council, was slapped by independent councillor Edwin Roderick.

Mr Roderick also tried to threaten colleague Emily Durrant not to pursue a complaint against him.

He has been suspended from Powys council for four months after a tribunal, and will also undertake training in relation to his breach of the code of conduct.