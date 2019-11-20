The cuddle which 'saved' a premature baby

Video

A premature baby who was close to dying saw a huge improvement in his condition after a cuddle with his twin brother in hospital.

Doctors feared Deiniol, who was born in October 2018 at the weight of just 1lb 9oz (0.7kg), would die after his mother Hannah gave birth at just 25 weeks.

His twin brother Dylan, who himself weighed 2lbs (0.9kg), was allowed into Deiniol's incubator for a "goodbye cuddle", which led to a dramatic improvement in Deiniol's condition.

Their mother, Hannah Zimunya, said a doctor had told her: "He needed his brother, he obviously did."