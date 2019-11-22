Video

A woman whose mother and brother both died from pancreatic cancer has spoken of how there "doesn't seem to be any hope" with the disease.

Charlotte Thomas, 44, of Cardiff, has joined forces with her neighbours to light the street up in purple to raise awareness.

Her mother lived for just under a year after diagnosis, and her brother for 21 months - which Ms Thomas says she considers "lucky".

Three in four people who are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in the UK die within a year.