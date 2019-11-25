Media player
Vince Kitching: 'I didn't think men had breast cancer'
A man who thought only women could get breast cancer until he was diagnosed is urging other men to check for symptoms.
Vince Kitching, 69, went to see a GP after finding a lump "the size of a pea".
He underwent a full mastectomy which included his nipple being removed and has fully recovered.
25 Nov 2019
