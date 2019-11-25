'We shouldn't have to be out here doing this'

Video

Staff at Cardiff University and Bangor University have begun an eight-day strike over pay, conditions and pensions.

A member of the University and College Union (UCU) said: "We really shouldn't have to be out here doing this again."

About 60 UK universities are affected by the strikes - they are walking out over increases to pension contributions, casual contracts and a squeeze on wages.

This is the second time in two years UCU members have taken strike action, the first being a 14-day walk-out over pensions in February 2018.

Universities said they had taken steps to protect pensions and pay.