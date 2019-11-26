'Don't criticise us, come and see us'
'Don't criticise us, come and see us' at Lansbury Park

Residents living on an estate - part of which has been the most deprived in Wales since 2014 - have said they are fed up of being judged.

More than 2,000 people live on Lansbury Park, Caerphilly, which is made up of council houses and privately-owned and rented homes.

But for decades people who do not live there have associated the name with drugs, anti-social behaviour and poverty.

Those living there say it is not justified or fair.

