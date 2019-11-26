The Crown praised for using Welsh in show

Video

One of the most successful series on Netflix has been praised for the prominence of Welsh used in an episode.

The Crown puts the language at the forefront of the Prince of Wales' time in Aberystwyth and Caernarfon ahead of his investiture in 1969.

Episode six sees him travelling at the request of the Queen to learn Welsh before the ceremony.

A veteran campaigner said it was "incredibly useful" for the promotion of the language.