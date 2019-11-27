'I helped create treatment app as a patient'
"It is great to think that my role as a patient has been able to produce something like this," says Karen Bonham.

She helped create a bilingual app to help breast cancer patients prepare for the start of radiotherapy.

Patients need to raise their arm above their head for the treatment, but it can be difficult or painful after breast surgery.

Medics say the app is helping more women be ready for radiotherapy on time.

