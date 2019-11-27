Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sully pub backs down after dovecote closure row
A pub has reversed its decision to seal a dovecote following a backlash on social media.
The Captain's Wife pub in Sully, Vale of Glamorgan brought in contractors to seal up the structure, which provides shelter for doves and pigeons.
But the move was described as a "cruel, barbaric act" by Caerphilly Bird Rescue.
The pub, which said "health and safety" was behind the move, has apologised for not speaking to the community before making its original decision.
-
27 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window