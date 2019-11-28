Is there hope for the UK steel industry?

Media player
General election 2019: What next for the UK steel industry?
The UK steel industry has faced some turbulent times.
Now Tata Steel says it is cutting another 1,000 jobs in the UK.
Is this the end for steel production in the UK? Or is there hope for the future?
Almost 32,000 people still work in the industry, and another 52,000 jobs rely on it.
BBC Wales business correspondent Brian Meechan looks at how the industry got to where it is now - and finds out what the future could hold.
28 Nov 2019
