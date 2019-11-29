Media player
Cwmbran home with giant dinosaur outside damaged in fire
"I was having a lie-in and John ran in and was saying 'get out, get out, the house is on fire'," says Becky Williams.
Her father, Alun Adams, died in August, and the family said that they are in shock to find they do not have insurance after the blaze.
Ms Williams' sister, Becky Adams, explained: "We rang the bank and they said because his account was closed, all the direct debits were cancelled."
Mr Adams, from Cwmbran, made headlines earlier this year when he bought a 15ft model dinosaur for his garden.
29 Nov 2019
