Former Wales rugby captain Gareth Thomas has said he hopes his work as an advocate for people with HIV will eclipse the success of his sports career.

Thomas, who revealed he was living with the virus in September, is a spokesman for the Terrence Higgins Trust, which released a new excerpt of his interview with Prince Harry to mark World Aids Day.

Thomas told him: "I always felt that my life was to play rugby and to represent Wales. But I actually feel that my rugby gave me the platform to actually do what I am doing now."

He said "breaking stigma around HIV is something that will have a legacy everlasting".