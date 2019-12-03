'Growing up in hostel was really difficult'

Video

Ellen Clements lived in a hostel for two years as a child and describes the experience as "really difficult".

The 19-year-old from Lampeter, Ceredigion, was six when she and her mother were forced to leave their privately rented home when the landlord needed to sell up.

The number of children who will spend Christmas in temporary accommodation due to homelessness has risen by almost 50% in four years, Shelter Cymru has found.

The charity predicts about 1,600 children will spend the festive period in B&Bs and hostels in Wales - a 46% increase on 2015.