"Children don't walk, they run everywhere".
Rebecca Roberts' daughter Elizabeth was born with fibular hemimelia - where some or all of the fibular bone is missing - and had her legs amputated when she was aged one.
Ms Roberts, from Prestatyn, Denbighshire, petitioned the Welsh Government to set up a scheme to provide sports prosthetics for children.
The £417,000 fund opens in April and Ms Roberts said this would make "a huge difference" to Elizabeth, five, and many others.
04 Dec 2019
