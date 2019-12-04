Video

"Children don't walk, they run everywhere".

Rebecca Roberts' daughter Elizabeth was born with fibular hemimelia - where some or all of the fibular bone is missing - and had her legs amputated when she was aged one.

Ms Roberts, from Prestatyn, Denbighshire, petitioned the Welsh Government to set up a scheme to provide sports prosthetics for children.

The £417,000 fund opens in April and Ms Roberts said this would make "a huge difference" to Elizabeth, five, and many others.