General election 2019: 'Don't forget about rural communities'
A farmer from west Wales is calling on politicians to focus on rural communities after the election.
Annie James, 33, is a dairy farmer from Carmarthenshire who helps run an advice service for fellow farmers.
She said a quarter of farmers are "living under the poverty line" and that depression is a major issue in rural communities.
"Don't forget about farmers, don't forget about the rural communities," she said.
06 Dec 2019
