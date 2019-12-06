Kicking the £1,000-a-month cocaine habit

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cocaine: Kicking the £1,000-a-month habit
At one point, Llinos Môn Owen was spending £1,000 a month on cocaine rather than paying rent or buying food.
The 32-year-old, from Anglesey, first tried the drug when she was 18 but soon spiralled into dependency.
The drug took over her life until two years ago when she turned the corner and is now clean.
Her story comes as official figures show deaths from cocaine poisoning in Wales have more than quadrupled in the past five years.
-
06 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window