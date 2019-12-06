Kicking the £1,000-a-month cocaine habit

Video

At one point, Llinos Môn Owen was spending £1,000 a month on cocaine rather than paying rent or buying food.

The 32-year-old, from Anglesey, first tried the drug when she was 18 but soon spiralled into dependency.

The drug took over her life until two years ago when she turned the corner and is now clean.

Her story comes as official figures show deaths from cocaine poisoning in Wales have more than quadrupled in the past five years.