Climate change: 'We are young and we want a future'
Three schoolgirls go on strike in Bangor once a month to raise awareness of climate change.
They are taking action in the belief that if nothing is done, the effects on the earth will be irreversible.
In a message to whoever wins the general election, they said: "We are young and want a future", adding: "Start thinking about us and not just Brexit."
10 Dec 2019
