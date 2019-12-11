Festive gran finds old Christmas habits die hard

Video

A grandmother from Swansea has found it hard to kick the habit of a lifetime.

That is because Betty-Ann Jones, 77, has broken her vow to stop turning her house into a real-life Christmas grotto.

Over the past 50 years, Ms Jones amassed a collection of Christmas decorations worth about £30,000 and invited visitors into her home in aid of charity.

She had intended to call it a day, but a request from her granddaughter caused her to change her mind.