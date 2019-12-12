Video

A second horse from a small Pembrokeshire farm could soon perform in front of the Queen.

Celt was sold to the Household Cavalry - which acts as guardians for the royal family - 11 years ago.

He now performs in ceremonies such as Trooping the Colour, the Queen's official birthday celebration.

The Dyfed Shire Horse Farm in Crymych, Pembrokeshire has sold a second horse, Ed, to the regiment.