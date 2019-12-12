'We knew how dangerous and deadly Novichok was'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Salisbury Novichok clean-up: 'We knew how dangerous and deadly it was'
The RAF officer in charge of decontaminating Salisbury from Novichok has described it as "dangerous and deadly".
Russian former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were targeted with the nerve agent in March 2018.
The Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Task Force was led by Gp Capt Jason Davies.
The 48-year-old officer, from Hawarden in Flintshire, said it was a "shock" it was used in the UK.
-
12 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-50751748/salisbury-novichok-clean-up-we-knew-how-dangerous-and-deadly-it-wasRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window