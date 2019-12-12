'It was like a tin opener took the bus' top off'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Swansea bus crash: 'It was like a tin opener took the top off'

An eyewitness described how it looked like "a tin opener had taken the top off" a bus in a crash.

The double decker went under a bridge on Neath Road, Swansea, just before 09:40 GMT on Thursday.

It had been bound for Swansea University.

A number of people have been taken to hospital, one seriously injured and another with life-threatening injuries.

  • 12 Dec 2019