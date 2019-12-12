'There was a bridge halfway through the bus'

Video

A bus has crashed into a bridge in Swansea, injuring eight people.

Alastair Hawkes, 22, was at the back of the top deck when the collision happened on Thursday.

He said he was reading something on his phone when he heard a loud noise and he was thrown forward, hitting his head.

"Next thing I know I look up and there's just a bridge halfway through the bus," Mr Hawkes said.

The bus was travelling from Swansea University Singleton campus to its Swansea Bay campus when the crash happened but was off its normal route due to a temporary road closure, a First Cymru spokesman said.