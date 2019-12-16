Teen suicide: 'Our son couldn't love himself'

Video

Parents of a 15-year-old boy who took his own life have said he "couldn't love himself".

Josh Merrells from Gowerton, Swansea, was found dead in woodland near his home in August.

His parents, June and Michael Merrells, said: "I don't think Josh wanted to die, I just think he didn't want to live like that.

"Everyone loved Josh and Josh loved everyone - he just couldn't love himself unfortunately."

A Swansea University study, examining the deaths of 33 young people, found issues such as parental separation and bullying were among factors behind child suicides, but there was rarely a single reason behind a person taking their own life.