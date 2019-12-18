'Christmas will never be the same' after attack

Media player
'Christmas will never be the same' after fatal attack
Vaughan Edwards was attacked on a Christmas night out in December 2017 and died a month later.
His killer, 37-year-old David Wayne Jenkins, was jailed for five years and three months for manslaughter following the attack in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire.
Mr Edwards' wife Christine has backed Dyfed-Powys Police's Just Walk Away campaign.
It is aimed at cutting alcohol-related violence over the festive period.
18 Dec 2019
