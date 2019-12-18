'Christmas will never be the same' after attack

Video

Vaughan Edwards was attacked on a Christmas night out in December 2017 and died a month later.

His killer, 37-year-old David Wayne Jenkins, was jailed for five years and three months for manslaughter following the attack in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire.

Mr Edwards' wife Christine has backed Dyfed-Powys Police's Just Walk Away campaign.

It is aimed at cutting alcohol-related violence over the festive period.