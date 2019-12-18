Oh yes they can: Panto at Wales' smallest school

Video

"It is one heck of a challenge, but the children are so excited," says the head teacher of Wales' smallest school.

Ysgol Abersoch in Gwynedd has seven full-time and nursery children available for the performance of Cardiau Nadolig (Christmas Cards, in English).

The show is set to hit the stage on Wednesday, telling the story of a postman delivering cards with the message of remembering the reason behind Christmas.

Head teacher Linda Jones said: "They have done so well that people are amazed there are only seven of them, they sound so good."