The rural postwoman with a 'breathtaking' route

Video

A postwoman in one of Wales' remote areas has said she "loves" her route ahead of the busy festive period.

Ali Garbutt delivers post on the Abergynolwyn route, near Machynlleth in Powys, which takes her through the mountains of Snowdonia.

She says one of the most scenic parts of her 50-mile (80km) round is Tal-y-llyn, in Gwynedd.

The route covers a combination of rugged mountains, lakes and is one of the busiest parts of the UK for low flying jets on practice missions.

She said: "I love this time of year. The customers seem quite jolly and you can see them walking their dogs in their Christmas outfits and Christmas hats.

"They're just breathtaking, some of the places I go. I feel very lucky."