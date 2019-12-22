Video

Rhys Lewis was 16 when he was told he was on the autistic spectrum.

He asked if he could join the Port Talbot Cymric Choir and since then has gone from strength to strength.

"I feel that being part of the choir it relives my stress levels," he said.

The choir's secretary David Lewis said: "He joined the choir in June or July and by the time of the annual concert he had learned all 12 songs off by heart.

"I think it took the rest of us in the choir probably a year to do that."