The woodworker sending toys around the world

Ted Bird trained as a furniture apprentice and has been handy with woodwork all his life.

When he retired in 2001, he needed something to keep him busy so used his skills to make toys which are sent to children across the world.

He has made hundreds of toys to go with the packages.

Mr Bird, 80, from Cardiff, said: "It gives me pleasure to think that something I have made has gone to a child somewhere who doesn't know me and I will never know the child."