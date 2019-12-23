'It's not an emergency but a sheep's in my yard'
999 calls: 'It's not an emergency but a sheep's in my yard'

Calls about sheep in a yard and mobile phone top ups are just some of those taken by 999 handlers.

People were warned only to phone in an emergency as forces will be extremely busy over Christmas.

One caller said: "It isn't an emergency but I've got a sheep running around my yard."

