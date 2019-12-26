Media player
Men's Sheds: 'People can meet and enjoy each other's company'
"It's a place where people can come together, meet, have a bit of banter and just enjoy each other's company," said Belinda Gardiner.
She has turned the old forge in Clydach, Swansea, into a place for the community after a chance conversation with her daughter.
When the blacksmith's in the middle of the village came up for sale, Belinda took a deep breath and bought it.
26 Dec 2019
