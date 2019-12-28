The cow shed where cartoon classics were made

Media player
Cartoons: Inside the cow shed where classics were made
It may look like any other barn in the garden of England but this is where Bagpuss, The Clangers and Ivor the Engine were brought to life.
Cult cartoon creator Oliver Postgate and animating genius Peter Firmin teamed up just outside the Kent town of Canterbury to dream up a whole host of childhood nostalgia.
Saturday marks 60 years since the first of their classics - Ivor the Engine - was first aired on TV, and now Smallfilm bosses want to bring him on track.
Filmed, produced and edited by Nick Hartley.
28 Dec 2019
