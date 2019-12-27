'The last thing I expected was a CBE nomination'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
New Year Honours: Andrew RT Davies shocked at CBE
A nomination for a CBE was "the last thing I expected to find", said Andrew RT Davies after receiving a letter in the post.
The former Welsh Conservatives leader has been recognised for his services to public and political life.
He heads a list of Welsh people in the honours, including sports people, academics, a Holocaust survivor and healthcare workers.
-
27 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window