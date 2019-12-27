'The last thing I expected was a CBE nomination'
New Year Honours: Andrew RT Davies shocked at CBE

A nomination for a CBE was "the last thing I expected to find", said Andrew RT Davies after receiving a letter in the post.

The former Welsh Conservatives leader has been recognised for his services to public and political life.

He heads a list of Welsh people in the honours, including sports people, academics, a Holocaust survivor and healthcare workers.

