Family help others who lose loved ones abroad

"They were just horrific and didn't want us there" - this is how a Cardiff couple described the authorities in Dubai following the death of their son.

Tom Bassett, who was 30, had been knocked over and killed while on a stag weekend in May 2017.

His parents Linda and Steve, from Cardiff, are still waiting for £22,000 in compensation from the driver.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office said it is supporting the family and while it remains in touch with the authorities in Dubai, cannot interfere in another country's judicial processes.

Following their experiences, the Bassetts are now helping others who lose loved ones abroad.